Michigan man's alleged foiled terrorist attack: Melvindale neighbors react

The Brief A Melvindale man's plan to carry out a domestic terrorist attack at a U.S. military base in Southeast Michigan was thwarted by undercover officers. Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said had planned to assault the TACOM base in Warren on behalf of ISIS. He was taken into custody on the day of the attack.



A Melvindale man was arrested and placed behind bars Wednesday night after he allegedly tried to attack a military base in Warren.

Meanwhile, his neighbors are shocked that the investigation unfolded just steps from their home.

Big picture view:

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said was charged with two felony counts in the U.S. Eastern District of Michigan. He was taken into custody on the day he planned to carry out the assault on the U.S. Army's Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command, also known as TACOM.

Said's plan to attack the Detroit Arsenal facility in Warren was discovered by two undercover officers in April 2025.

Meanwhile, neighbors are stunned as many didn’t know him or the family, saying everyone on the block is friendly but keeps to themselves. They, including Ann Messinger and Robert Mazur, never expected what happened on Wednesday.

"To, you know, come out of your bedroom and see all these cars and tanks—not tanks, but cars and everything—it’s very scary. Very, very," Messinger said.

The quiet block of Henry Street in Melvindale was shaken by the scene that unfolded on Tuesday.

"I was going to watch TV yesterday and I turn around and I'm watching that all day. It was better than CSI. Really good stuff. It’s shocking. It’s scary," Mazur said.

"I was totally scared when all the FBI cars were there. And they wouldn’t let us know what’s going on," said Messinger.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Said planned to carry out the attack on May 13. Instead, he was arrested after traveling near TACOM and launching a drone to help carry out the attack.

Neighbors say the feds were in and out of his home for at least three hours.

Feds say Said, who was once a member of the Michigan Army National Guard, told undercover agents of his plan of attack, providing them with ammo.

Feds arrested him on Tuesday, the day he wanted to execute his plan.

What they're saying:

The U.S. Attorney based in Michigan called any assistance to ISIS a reprehensible crime and a "threat to our entire nation."

"Our office will not tolerate such crimes or threats, and we will use the full weight of the law against anyone who engages in terrorism," attorney Jerome F. Gorgon said.

The commanding general of Army Counterintelligence Command said the arrest of a former solider was a "sobering reminder of the importance of our counterintelligence efforts to identify and disrupt those who would seek to harm our nation."

"We urge all Soldiers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to their chain of command, as the safety and security of our Army and our nation depends on our collective efforts to prevent insider threats," said Brig. Gen. Rhett R. Cox.

What's next:

Said is expected to be arraigned on federal charges Wednesday afternoon.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for each count if convicted.

The Source: A press release from the Department of Justice was used in this story.