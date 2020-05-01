Michigan man's Straight No Chaser a cappella group come together virtually raising money for charities

They are Straight No Chaser, an all-male a cappella group that should be on tour right now promoting their new album "Open Bar."

But instead they're online serving up songs for loyal fans in quarantine and raising tens of thousands of dollars for charities in need.

"I think part of it actually is our responsibility to shine a spotlight on these organizations that can help so much during this time," said Jasper Smith.

Jasper Smith is one of the nine members of SNC Music. The guys are spread out across the country - but they're coming together each week.

"We've used technology as best we can and we've created home recordings of us all across the country recording ourselves singing along together," said Walter Chase.

"We've got plans to release a couple more shows and partner with more organizations that need help and need a mouthpiece and we're glad to be that for them," said Seggie Isho.

Isho grew up here and still calls metro Detroit home. He says so far they've raised more than $20,000 for Meals on Wheels, Feeding America, and Music Cares.

Advertisement

They are SNC Music online - and they're posting old concerts as well as new quarantine sessions and even virtual happy hours.

"Any way to interact," said Steve Morgan. "I think that's what everyone's craving during this time when we're locked up - an ability to interact with one another - so hopefully that's what we're providing."

Making the most of isolation - serving up songs here - donating to charities - until they can get back onstage, in front of a crowd.

Follow Straight No Chaser on social media for quarantine sessions and the occasional concert HERE and on Facebook HERE.