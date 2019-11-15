Michigan marijuana dispensary giving away 200 Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches

A Michigan marijuana dispensary is giving away 200 Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches - plus a few free $100 gift cards as well - Friday night.

Jerry Millen, owner of The Greenhouse of Walled Lake Cannabis Dispensary, announced that he's lined up 200 free Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches for customers Friday Nov. 15, between 5 and 7 p.m.

The Popeyes Chicken sandwiches were incredibly popular when they were released in August and again in early November.

Millen's argument is simple: why wait in long lines to pay for it when you can get it for free?

Millen will give them away at Greenhouse of Walled Lake between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday.

Additionally, he said he's putting $100 Gold Greenhouse gift certificates in five of the 200 sandwiches.

So how did he get his hands on this many sandwiches? He didn't say. But he did tease that he has an "inside connection".

In August, the simple sandwich was added to the menu and within two weeks it was sold out. People waited hours in line to get a taste of the sandwich, which features a buttermilk-battered and hand-breaded chicken filet on a toasted brioche bun, topped with pickles and either mayo or spicy Cajun spread.

Advertisement