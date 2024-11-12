Michigan Medicine strike averted as union members, hospital reach 'memorandum of understanding'

A Michigan Medicine strike was averted the day before union members were set to walk the picket line.

According to a joint statement from University of Michigan-Health and the United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals (UMMAP) union, a "memorandum of understanding" was reached. This doesn't mean that the two parties have come to an agreement, but are making strides toward reaching a contract. As a result, Tuesday's planned strike won't happen.

UM-Health and the union released a joint statement on bargaining efforts:

"This critical step reflects both UMMAP and U-M Health’s dedication to caring for our patients and serving our community. We will continue our collaborative efforts to reach a tentative agreement that reflects how highly we value the incredible care provided by our team members represented by UMMAP," said Jovita Thomas-Williams, chief human resources officer for Michigan Medicine.

"The UMMAP bargaining team is committed to working collaboratively with the U-M Health team to ensure that a fair and equitable collective bargaining agreement is reached. Our members are the embodiment of the Michigan Difference and we remain committed to our patients and community by continuing to provide outstanding patient care that our patients deserve," said UMMAP President Penni Toney.

The union, which represents about 4,500 employees across numerous departments, is seeking better pay, cost of living adjustments, locked in benefits, improved training, and more.