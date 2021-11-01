Michigan men accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old repeatedly, threatening to kill her family

Two Michigan men allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl repeatedly.

According to authorities, the girl was victimized in 2014 and 2015 by John Digiacomo, 58, and Patrick Maule, 39. Authorities said that when the girl tried to cut ties with the men, Digiacomo threatened to kill her family.

Both men are facing charges in Genesee and Tuscola counties.

In Genesee County, Digiacomo is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree CSC, three counts of third-degree CSC, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of felony firearm.

In Tuscola County, he is charged with two counts of first-degree CSC, one count of second-degree CSC, two counts of third-degree CSC, and one count of fourth-degree CSC.

Digiacomo's bond was set at $200,000 cash/surety.

In Genesee County, Maule pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree CSC and one count of fourth-degree CSC.

In Tuscola County, he pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree CSC, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of felony firearm.

A probable cause conference is set in Genesee County on Nov. 10 for Digiacomo.

Maule will be sentenced in Tuscola County on Dec. 7 and sentenced in Genesee County on Dec. 10.

"This case is an example of the commitment my office maintains to securing accountability for those who long felt silenced," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Survivors of sexual assault deserve to see their abusers brought to justice, even if the assault happened years ago."