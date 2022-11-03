Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van

Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year.

According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.

Harris, who is from Grand Rapids engaged Paschal Uchendu. He exited the van, while Stephen Uchendu, of Mason, entered the passenger side of the van with an unloaded AR-15 rifle. Paschal Uchendu drove the van to another location and unlocked the vault for Stephen Uchendu and Harris.

Together, the men stole about $1,244,483, authorities said, including money belonging to an area financial institution.

Stephen Uchendu and Harris each received $25,000 for their role in the staged armed robbery. When officers contacted Todd Harris, he and Stephen Uchendu left Michigan and took a portion of their theft proceeds on a trip to Georgia.

More than $700,000 of the stolen money remains outstanding.

On Oct. 12, 2022, Paschal Uchendu pleaded guilty to bank larceny. On Sept. 28, 2022 and Nov. 2, 2022, respectively, Stephen Uchendu and Harris pleaded guilty to the interstate transportation of stolen property.

All three men face up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and more than $250,000 in fines. Stephen Uchendu will be sentenced on March 7, 2023. Paschal Uchendu will be sentenced on March 8, 2023. Harris is awaiting a sentencing date.