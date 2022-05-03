Michigan Metroparks offer up to $1,200 in bonuses for job openings

The worker shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and some employers say it doesn't appear to be improving.

"It’s fair to say that 2022 has been more difficult in hiring than even 2021," said Amy McMillan, Huron Clinton Metroparks director.

McMillan says the Metroparks have a number of summer openings its currently hiring for - lifeguards, maintenance crews, and food service workers, which are just a few of the positions that need to be filled.

"It’s super tough reaching folks and encouraging them to apply for the Metroparks," she said.

Metroparks conducted a survey targeting 15 to 20-year-olds in the Detroit area, to hear what would make them interested in working as a seasonal or part-time employee.

"They were most interested in a job that ends with a season bonus," she said.

Metroparks had issued bonuses in the past, but after getting the survey responses, decided it was time to step up its game.

"If you work the first month of the summer, you get $1 per hour bonus, and if you work all the month of July, you get $2 per hour," she said.

And the last month of the summer August, that’s where the biggest per hour increase is achieved.

"That last month of the summer is $3," McMillan added.

If workers meet all conditions they could earn up to $1,200 in bonus pay.

"It will buy books if you’re going back to school, put gas in your car, groceries in your refrigerator," she said.

The bonus would apply to all parks in the system.

"This falls under each and every one of the Metroparks in all five counties," she said. "Wayne, Washtenaw, Macomb, Livingston and Oakland counties."

There’s also perks with this hiring incentive that includes paid time off. If you want to learn more about how you can apply GO HERE.