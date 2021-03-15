Michigan mini horse could be next Cadbury Bunny -- Here’s how to vote for her

A 19-year-old mini palomino mini horse named Blondi is in the running to be the next Cadbury Bunny.

The candy company is looking for the next animal to feature in a commercial, and Blondi is a finalist. In her entry photo, the horse is sporting a Cadbury candy wrapper bow made by her owner, Angela Siecinski.

Among her competition -- a frog, guinea pig, and even an alpaca.

"We all screamed that she had gotten that far," Siecinski said. "Honestly, it was a whim. I just decided why not give it a try? And it became all this."

The family from Algonac bought Blondi three years ago as an emotional support animal for their daughter, Laura. She has been a special part of the family, especially for the children during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is why they are hoping she will win.

If Blondi wins, she will also receive $5,000, which the family says will buy lots of cookies for her and her friends.

Vote for Blondi here.