Michigan morel map: Where to find mushrooms in The Mitten

A map from the Department of Natural Resources shows areas where morel mushrooms may be growing in Michigan.

Morel mushroom hunting is a popular activity across Michigan. According to the DNR, morels are the safest of the more than 2,000 wild mushroom types that grow in the state.

A morel mushroom (Photo by Beth Macdonald/Unsplash)

The mushrooms are often collected to eat, as they can be sauteed in butter or used in recipes that need mushrooms.

May is morel month in Michigan, but they can be found before and after that. Morels are typical fruiting from late May until mid-June, but weather conditions can impact this -- cooler, dryer weather can kill them.

The mushrooms tend to be found in areas that aren't grassy. According to the DNR, areas where burns have taken place are prime locations for the mushrooms to grow, especially if jack, red, or white pine trees grew on the land.

This map shows areas where there have been large burns within the past few years. Most of these spots are in northern Michigan, while several areas are on the west side of the state.

Morel hunters are reminded that mushrooms found on public land are for personal use only and cannot be sold.