Michigan motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt after suspected drunk driver hits them

A man died and his passenger was injured after they were hit by a suspected drunk driver while riding a motorcycle in Genesee County on Saturday.

Michigan State Police said 61-year-old Britt Bridge, of Swartz Creek, and a 52-year-old woman, were riding on Morrish Road near Hill Road in Gaines Township. A 66-year-old Linden man driving a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit them around 11 p.m.

Bridge was killed, and his passenger suffered critical injuries.

The pickup driver suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.