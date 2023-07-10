Michigan murder suspect escapes during transportation from Montana

article

A murder suspect is on the run after escaping while he was being brought to Michigan for arraignment.

A transport company was moving Chadwick Shane Mobley, 42, to Lapeer County, Mich. from Sanders County, Mont. on Sunday morning when he escaped at the Plains Town Pump in Montana.

Mobley is accused of shooting and killing Andrea Eilber at a home in Lapeer in 2011.

A renewed effort to solve the case with DNA led to Mobley in 2022. He was living in Utah at the time and fled his home after he was questioned by Michigan State Police. He was later arrested last month by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in Libby, Mont.

When he escaped, he was headed to Michigan to face charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, and felony firearm.

"In these situations sometimes these people find a place to hunker down (hideout) until dark and start moving again," the Sanders County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Mobley is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a light-colored T-shirt, camouflage pants, and a baseball cap. He also fahd a black coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

