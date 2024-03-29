Michigan Panthers kick off new UFL season at Ford Field Saturday

The Michigan Panthers kick off their second season in Ford Field this year when the United Football League begins Saturday.

The Panthers host the St. Louis Battlehawks at 4 p.m. and whether you head to the stadium or want to watch at home, FOX 2 has you covered.

Tickets start at $22 for the spring football league and you'll be welcomed by in-stadium Michigan Panthers host (and our very own) Kellie Rowe.

The UFL was created out of the merger of the USFL and the XFL, taking four teams from each. The 10-game regular season runs through early June and nearly all the games will be carried on FOX 2, FOX Sports or ESPN.

Longtime NFL coach Mike Nolan returns to the fold as well as a pair of defensive all-stars in defensive end Breeland Speaks (nine sacks a year ago) and linebacker Frank Ginda (three-time defensive player of the week) who led the league in tackles.

Quarterback EJ Perry returns after a heroic playoff performance a year ago, passing for 370 yards and accounting for three touchdowns in a heartbreaking overtime loss. He is backed by former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke.

For more information on the UFL go here.

To check out more about the Michigan Panthers, find it here.