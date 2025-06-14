Michigan Panthers lose championship in 58-34 blowout to DC Defenders

article

The DC Defenders were all-offense Saturday night against the Michigan Panthers.

DC used a 31-point second quarter to blow out the Michigan Panthers winning the UFL championship in St. Louis Saturday night, while rolling up 572 yards of offense.

The Defenders won 58-34 over the Panthers in a record-setting scoring night at the Dome at America's Center.

The win lifted DC (8-4) to its first championship led by a massive night from quarterback Jordan Ta'amu who out-dueled the Panthers (7-5) and quarterback Bryce Perkins to win MVP of the game.

Ta'amu shined, passing for 390 yards and four touchdowns, while also running for 25 yards and an additional score.

Perkins, who won the regular season MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, finished the game with 338 yards and four touchdown passes. He was intercepted once.

While the defense was shredded by the Defenders, there were some offensive highlights by the Panthers including receiver Malik Turner's 10 catches for 169 yards and three touchdown catches.

Running back Nate McCrary (Saginaw Valley State) rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown, including opening the scoring on a 35-yard dash.

Michigan led early, 13-6 after the first quarter but a Xavier Malone kick return fumble helped lead to a flurry of points by the Defenders.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 14: Jordan Ta’amu #10 of DC Defender passes the ball against the Michigan Panthers during the first quarter of the UFL Championship game at The Dome at America’s Center on June 14, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Expand

By the time halftime arrived, DC led 37-19, then built a 46-19 advantage heading into the fourth quarter,

Perkins and the Panthers mounted a rally in the fourth quarter scoring15 straight points helped by converting two fourth-and-12 possession plays - which can be used instead of onside kicks in the UFL.

Eventually, on the third 4th-and-12 attempt, a pass by Perkins fell incomplete ending the brief threat, giving DC possession leading to a short field and another Defenders touchdown.

The win by DC avenges a Week 6 defeat by the Panthers in which Michigan won 38-14 for its worst loss of the season.