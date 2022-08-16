Michigan paranormal convention features speakers, vendors, more at haunted museum

article

Interested in ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomenon?

The Old Mill ParaFest, hosted by Spirit World Paranormal Investigations (SWPI) and Erie Shores Paranormal (ESP), brings mediums, ghost hunters, paranormal researchers, and more to Old Mill Museum in Dundee on Nov. 12.

More News: Immersive haunted attraction opening at rumored haunted theatre

Speakers include Adam Wcislek, Tim Shaw, Exie Susanne Smith, Amberrose Hammond, Deb and Arjay DeRousse, Tim Woolworth, and Jeff Belanger.

Convention and VIP tickets are available. VIP tickets include access to a gathering after the event with the speakers and hosts. Tickets to the convention are $40, and VIP tickets are $65.

Get tickets here.

The mill, which was built in 1848, has a history that includes paranormal activity. Ghost hunts are held frequently at the mill.

Related: Filmmaker envisions town of horror at Irish Hills' Stagecoach Stop

Proceeds from the event benefit the historic museum.