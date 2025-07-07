Expand / Collapse search

Michigan pet-friendly cabins: Take your dog camping at these state parks

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  July 7, 2025 12:51pm EDT
Pets and Animals
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Sleepy Hollow State Park, Summer 2019. (Michigan DNR)

The Brief

    • Several Michigan state parks feature cabins that are pet-friendly.
    • Up to two pets are allowed per cabin.
    • The fee is an extra $10 per pet per cabin, and $15 for lodges. 

(FOX 2) - Wanting to take your pup camping this summer? Michigan state parks have a number of cabins that are dog-friendly.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, there is a $10 fee per pet per night. That fee is $15 for lodges. Up to two pets are allowed per cabin, and only dogs and cats are permitted.  

Cabins can be booked up to six months in advance here.

Related

Pet-friendly Michigan state park beaches: Where to take your dog swimming this summer
article

Pet-friendly Michigan state park beaches: Where to take your dog swimming this summer

A number of Michigan state park and recreation area beaches allow pets to swim. See the list here.

Michigan state park dog-friendly cabins

  • Cheboygan State Park - Poe Reef cabin
  • Craig Lake State Park - Teddy Lake Yurt and small cabin
  • Harrisville State Park - mini cabin #186
  • Lime Island State Park - mini cabin #4
  • Little Presque Isle Cabins - cabins #4 and #5
  • Leelanau State Park - Hemlock and Cedar mini cabins
  • Ludington State Park - Cedar Mini Cabin
  • Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park - Crosscut 2, White Birch 2, Whitetail 8, Union River 8, Gitche Gumee 8 rustic cabins; Union Bay East 4 , Union Bay West 4, Little Union River yurts; and Kaug Wudjoo Lodge. *Effective Nov. 1, 2025, ALL Porkies backcountry rustic cabins and wilderness yurts (exept Tiny Quill House and Lost Creek Yurt) will be pet-friendly.
  • Port Crescent State Park - mini cabin A
  • Sleepy Hollow State Park - modern cabin and rustic cabin
  • Van Riper State Park - Rustic Peshekee Cabin and mini cabin #2

When outside, pets must be on a 6-foot leash.

Also, be sure to clean up after your pet and prevent them from interacting with wild animals. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Pets and AnimalsOutdoors MichiganAround MichiganThings To Do