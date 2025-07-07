Michigan pet-friendly cabins: Take your dog camping at these state parks

article

The Brief Several Michigan state parks feature cabins that are pet-friendly. Up to two pets are allowed per cabin. The fee is an extra $10 per pet per cabin, and $15 for lodges.



Wanting to take your pup camping this summer? Michigan state parks have a number of cabins that are dog-friendly.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, there is a $10 fee per pet per night. That fee is $15 for lodges. Up to two pets are allowed per cabin, and only dogs and cats are permitted.

Cabins can be booked up to six months in advance here.

Michigan state park dog-friendly cabins

Cheboygan State Park - Poe Reef cabin

Craig Lake State Park - Teddy Lake Yurt and small cabin

Harrisville State Park - mini cabin #186

Lime Island State Park - mini cabin #4

Little Presque Isle Cabins - cabins #4 and #5

Leelanau State Park - Hemlock and Cedar mini cabins

Ludington State Park - Cedar Mini Cabin

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park - Crosscut 2, White Birch 2, Whitetail 8, Union River 8, Gitche Gumee 8 rustic cabins; Union Bay East 4 , Union Bay West 4, Little Union River yurts; and Kaug Wudjoo Lodge. *Effective Nov. 1, 2025, ALL Porkies backcountry rustic cabins and wilderness yurts (exept Tiny Quill House and Lost Creek Yurt) will be pet-friendly.

Port Crescent State Park - mini cabin A

Sleepy Hollow State Park - modern cabin and rustic cabin

Van Riper State Park - Rustic Peshekee Cabin and mini cabin #2

When outside, pets must be on a 6-foot leash.

Also, be sure to clean up after your pet and prevent them from interacting with wild animals.