Michigan pilot flies group to Florida to help save 84-year-old man from Hurricane Ian

After Hurricane Ian thrashed Florida, groups from across the country have flooded the state to help rescue and support people in need. Included are some Michigan volunteers who made a difference at Pine Island.

Rochell Burkulas waited at a small airport at Gross Ile for a miracle to land from the sky: Her elderly father. He's in need of medical care and emerged from the plane after being rescued from his Florida home.

"I am a survivor," said Robert Antolak Sr. as he began to exit the plane. "It was so devastating, so bad."

"We made it, lots of good people helping us out," said Robert Antolak, Jr.

The rescue mission was no easy venture.

"I’m fortunate I’ve got great family," Antolak, Sr. said.

Rochelle’s husband, Alex, and her brother, Robert Jr., searched and searched various airlines to try to get down to Florida.

"We couldn’t get any airports that were open at all," Alex Burkulas said.

But they could not give up.

"If he stayed down there he would’ve died," Alex said.

That’s when Alex had an idea involving his friend, Josh Sterling, who is a pilot and has his own plane.

"Hey Josh come out here, he’s a Godsend," Alex said.

"This is the guy that saved me," Robert Sr. said.

"Josh was unbelievable and his ability to say yes to go that far with his own private plane," said Robert Jr.

Sterling told FOX 2 it didn't take much prodding for him to make the decision to help.

"As soon as Alex called - right away. He called me on my birthday. Anytime I’m happy to help," Sterling said.

This family is sharing their story in hopes that others realize the power of humanity.

It’s unclear when Robert Sr. will go back to his Florida home but for now, he’s just happy to be surrounded by love and to be alive.

"Enjoy every day that you're alive," he said.