Man deemed brain-dead after shooting at nurse, attempting suicide in Detroit hospital

After shooting at a nurse, a patient at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital shot himself over the weekend. The employee retreated and was unharmed, but the suspect has now been deemed brain-dead.

The incident took place at the intensive care unit Saturday afternoon, on Detroit’s west side.

Sources told FOX 2 the patient is a 48-year-old man from Detroit. He was admitted to the hospital about three weeks ago for pneumonia-like symptoms. He is paralyzed and allegedly suffers from mental health issues. However, he was not being treated in the psychiatric unit.

After firing a shot at the nurse, the man fired another round at himself in an attempted-suicide. As of Monday, he remains in critical condition and has been declared brain-dead.

In a statement, a representative from DMC Sinai-Grace said the hospital's police authority was "able to immediately secure the unit, quickly containing the situation."

But the question remains – how was the patient able to get the weapon inside?

Several current and former employees there say metal detectors are part of the hospital intake, but not necessarily if a patient comes in by ambulance.

"Regardless of the situation, we do not tolerate actions that place our DMC team members or patients in harm's way," according to DMC. "We are actively reviewing patient and visitor screening protocols and have counseling resources available for staff members."

The case remains under investigation.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

