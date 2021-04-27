Michigan police change theory, now say dad and two children were murdered

Authorities in Delta Township, Michigan, are changing their theory of the deaths of two young children and their father, saying all three were likely murdered.

The Eaton County sheriff's office originally believed that 3-year-old Anson Zwick and his 5-year-old sister, Vivian, were killed by their father, Joseph Lechleitner, in a double-murder suicide two weeks ago. However, detectives now believe the April 13th deaths at the children's home were all likely murders.

Neighbors say the children lived with their mother and had lived there for about a month. They also said Lechleitner visited about once a month.

Lechleitner was from the Shingleton area in the Upper Peninsula and officials had pinned the blame on him immediately after the deaths.

The three were all found shot on April 13 and Anson had been hospitalized with critical injures after the shooting for two days before passing away.

Detectives do not believe the suspected triple murder to be a random act of violence.

No arrests have been made.

Advertisement

Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation should leave a tip at 517-543-5433.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.