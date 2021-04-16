Second child shot by dad dies in Lansing-area murder-suicide

Police say a 3-year-old boy shot by his father in Delta Township earlier this week has died, the third death in a murder-suicide in Eaton County.

Anson Zwick died Wednesday night. He and a 5-year-old sister, Vivian Zwick, were shot Tuesday at their home in Delta Township.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, the children were shot by their father, Joseph Lechleitner, who then shot and killed himself around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Lechleitner lived in the Shingleton area in the Upper Peninsula. The children lived with their mother in Eaton County.

Anson had been hospitalized with critical injures after the shooting before passing away Thursday night.

According to WLNS, a neighbor said that the family has lived in the area for less than a year.

WLNS also reports that the mother of the children is alive. Her location was not known.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.