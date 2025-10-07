Michigan police seize hundreds of marijuana plants from black market grow operations

article

An investigation into an illegal marijuana grow operation led police to two Michigan buildings full of pot plants.

The backstory:

Michigan State Police said the investigation started early last November when a tip was received about a suspected black-market grow operation in Isabella County's Wise Township. This led to a month of surveillance before the building in the 9000 block of Pere Marquette Road was raided on Dec. 17, 2024.

During this search, police said they seized 257 marijuana plants, a pistol, and a shotgun. Police said authorities also found evidence suggesting a second illegal operation in the 600 block of Gensel Drive in Midland County's Jerome Township.

The same day of the first search, police raided the Jerome Township location, where they allegedly found 76 marijuana plants, 18 pounds of cultivated marijuana, and ammunition.

According to MSP, both of the searched locations were running off of stolen electricity.

Dig deeper:

Two people were arrested in connection with these illegal operations and charged in August.

Raul Castenda Hernandez, 36, was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, delivery of 5-45 kg of marijuana, felon in possession of ammunition, malicious destruction of a utility property, and fraudulent use of a utility.

Giselle Ibanez Martinez, 42, was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, delivery of 5-45 kg of marijuana, malicious destruction of a utility property and fraudulent use of a utility.