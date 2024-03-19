Michigan priest sentenced to prison for stealing $780K from retired priests

A priest is headed to prison for stealing from retired priests who lived at the Lansing Catholic Diocese’s St. Francis Retreat Center in DeWitt.

David Rosenberg, 72, received a 4-20 year prison sentence Monday after he was found guilty of th crimes last month. He was convicted of three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $100,000 or more; one count of false pretenses $100,000 or more; one count of false pretenses $20,000-$50,000; one count of perjury; one count of uttering and publishing, and one count of larceny $20,000 or more.

Authorities say Rosenberg was the director of the center between 2015 and 2021. During this time, he embezzled about $780,000 from three priests who lived at the retreat until their deaths. The Diocese of Lansing identified the victims as Fr. Benjamin Werner, Fr. Joseph Aubin, and Fr. Kenneth McDonald.

As part of his sentence, Rosenberg will also be required to pay restitution to the estate of is victims.

"Stealing from our elderly and vulnerable adults, especially from a position of authority, is a significant crime and this sentence reflects that" said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "My department will continue to prosecute these crimes, on behalf of victims living or deceased, and it is our hope that would-be thieves and scammers see this is a serious offense that can get them years behind bars."