Michigan primary elections: How to preview your ballot

The Brief Voters can view their ballot before they head to the polls for the Aug. 5 primary election. Though the primary election isn't statewide, a number of communities have issues on the ballot, such as Detroit.



Before heading to the polls Tuesday, see what you'll be voting for by taking a look at your ballot ahead of time.

Though the primary election isn't statewide, a number of communities have issues on the ballot, such as Detroit, where voters will be narrowing down the list of mayoral candidates.

Before you vote

What's on the ballot:

Voters are able to view exactly what they will see at the polls online.

Visit this State of Michigan website, where you will be prompted to select the election, your county, city or township, and precinct.

If you are unsure if your community has an election on Aug. 5, visit this website and enter your information to see if an election is coming up.

Related article

Am I registered to vote?:

Not sure if you are registered to vote? Check your registration status now.

Preparing to vote

How to register to vote:

Registering by mail and online for the Aug. 5 election has closed, but people can still register in person.

The state of Michigan makes it simple to register to vote – just go to the Secretary of State’s website and fill out the information.

If you’ve moved recently, you should check that your address is correct so that you’ll be able to vote in person or receive your mailed ballot.

Poll hours:

In Michigan, polls open at 7 a.m. local time and remain open until 8 p.m.

Polls in Michigan close at 8 p.m. local time.

For most of the state, that's 8 p.m. ET. However, there's the far west corner of the Upper Peninsula that's in central time – which means those polls will close at 8 p.m. CT, (9 p.m. ET).