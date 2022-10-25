Michigan Proposal 2: changes to voting laws including early voting and drop boxes

After the 2020 Election saw controversy the likes the nation and Michigan had never seen before, the 2022 Midterms are bringing up a possible change to the state's constitution that would make changes to early voting and require drop boxes.

Record numbers of Michigan voters have already submitted their ballots ahead of Election Day. But millions will still head to their polls in person on Nov. 8. Included among them are three proposals: Proposal 1 would shorten term limits and require financial disclosures from state-elected officials. Proposal 2 is born out of the 2020 election and makes changes to future elections.

What does Proposal 2 say?

When you get your ballot and fill out, you'll come to the proposals section. We've already reviewed proposal 1 but the second one down has a lot more changes.

Proposal 22-3 reads as follows.

Proposal 22-2 A Proposal To Amend The State Constitution To Add Provisions Regarding Elections.

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Recognize fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct;

Require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by election day;

Provide voter right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement;

Provide voter right to single application to vote absentee in all elections;

Require state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots;

Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits;

Require nine days of early in-person voting;

Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed;

Require canvass boards certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast.

Should this proposal be adopted?

You can either then vote yes or no.

What would change if Proposal 2 is passed?

If Proposal 2 is passed, it would add multiple changes to the Michigan Constitution by adding language to protect the right to vote, require absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballot.

The ballot gives voters the right to verify their identity without requiring identification to vote.

Perhaps the biggest change would be to the in-person voting which would require nine of early in-person voting.

Currently, Michigan voters can cast their ballots in person or via absentee. The state is one of 27 in the nation that allows ‘no excuse' absentee voting. This was expanded four years when voters approved an amendment to expand voting rights by allowing absentee ballots to be submitted 40 days before Election Day.

If the ballot is passed, Michigan would join 23 states in allowing early in-person voting. The polls would be open for eight hours each day for a workweek plus two weekends until the Sunday before Election Day.

What do supporters of Proposal 2 say?

The proposal was put together as a ballot drive in the spring and was passed after being confirmed by the Michigan Board of Canvassers.

Among the supporters are the League of Women Voters of Michigan. Co-President Christina Schlitt said, even though it doesn't require ID to vote, the proposal would make it easier to do so and increases election integrity by confirming identification.

"We feel that Proposal 2 would ensure eligible voters can make their voice heard," she said. "Picture ID is required. However, if you run to the polls and you get there at five minutes to 8 o’clock and you left your wallet at work or you left it at home, why should you be sent home and disenfranchised from voting when there’s the opportunity to sign a legal document?"

What do opponents of Proposal 2 say?

Jeffrey Litten, executive director of Secure MI Vote, takes issue with the lack of ID requirements.

"Michiganders want safe and secure elections and this amendment doesn’t do that," said Litten. "We’re letting people know that this is going to put in the Michigan Constitution that you never have to show an ID to vote, ever again which 80% of Michiganders support requiring an ID to vote, with no exceptions."

Litten argued that the changes are permanent and cannot be altered if there is an issue.

"These are permanent changes. This isn't just state law. If there's a problem with this, legislators can't just go and fix it," he said.