Michigan QB's early retirement due to concussions highlights worry over head injuries in sports

A quarterback for the University of Michigan hung up his pads after he received his fifth concussion.

Jack Tuttle called it quits, making the announcement on Instagram. He said he would go into coaching.

The Chair and Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Wayne State University says she is not surprised by the announcement.

"Five concussions is a lot in a short amount of time, and he’s young," said Dr. Cynthia Bir.

FOX 2 spoke with Legendary coach John Herrington, who was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. He won 443 games as a high school football coach over a 49-year career. In fact, he’s the high school football coach with some of the most wins in Michigan history. He said he was surprised Tuttle did not make the decision sooner.

"When I started, we tell the kids, you’re alright, get back on the field, and suddenly they realize this could be serious, and now they have good concussion protocols," Herrington said. "You keep your head out of the game as much as possible."

Researchers say the ramifications of concussions can be serious and life-changing, with some situations leading to neuro-degeneration in future years.

The question now lingers as Tuttle retires. Should parents allow their kids to play football?

"I don’t want parents to be afraid of it necessarily and keep their kids out of the greatest game that there is, but we have to be aware to keep the head out of football and be safe," Herrington said.

Efforts continue to keep players safe and out of the danger zone. With Wayne State University having a full helmet lab where researchers can look at different helmets and protective gear to see if it is effective or not effective.

