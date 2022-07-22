Michigan raises age for purchasing tobacco to 21

Michigan has raised the age to purchase tobacco and other products containing nicotine from 18 to 21.

A legislative package that raised the minimum age, adjusted penalties, and requires anyone mailing tobacco products through the mail to verify the recipient's age was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Thursday.

While those under 21 were already prohibited from using tobacco, the new round of bills targets the sale of the product and other regulations governing its use.

"The Tobacco 21 package aligns Michigan with progress at the federal level, and is an important step in keeping tobacco products out of the wrong hands," said state Sen. Paul Wojno (D-Warren). "Kudos to Governor Whitmer for working with the me and my colleagues in the legislature to protect our communities and public health across the state."

"Today, I am signing several bipartisan bills to protect public health and keep dangerous tobacco products out of the hands of our young people," said Whitmer. "In addition to legislation raising the state minimum age of tobacco sales from 18 to 21, I am proud to sign bipartisan bills today that will expand access to life-saving medication for those experiencing an opioid overdose, crack down on retail crime, protect privacy, and invest in judges to boost retention and get through our case backlog expeditiously."

While tobacco use has declined in America, other forms of nicotine use have gone up - especially among young people who have smoked electronic cigarettes.