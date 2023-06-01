Michigan real estate agent sentenced after paying woman with drug addiction to create child porn for him

A Michigan real estate agent received a 20-year prison sentence Wednesday for his role in the creation of child porn.

Michael Putman, 60, of Warren, pleaded guilty to conspiring to sexually exploit children.

According to authorities, Putman would demand that a woman create videos and images of children engaged in sexual acts. At least one video of this was sent to him, and Putnam would send her small amounts of money for making these videos and images.

"This defendant took advantage of his co-conspirator’s drug addiction and mental health issues to cause the exploitation of children. This sentence reflects his role in this disturbing crime," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.

Police discovered messages about the child porn while searching Putman's home during a drug investigation. Putman cooperated in this investigation, and directed authorities to his WhatsApp for drug-related messages. This is where investigations found Putman and the woman discussing sexually explicit material, along with an explicit video of a minor.

These conversations were ongoing for nearly two months, authorities said.