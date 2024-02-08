Michigan Rep. Josh Schriver under fire for 'great replacement' post

State Rep. Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) is facing criticism after he reposted a controversial post on X from a right-wing activist.

The post was a photo of a world map with mostly black figures and some white figures representing people – written across the map was "The great replacement!"

It’s a racist conspiracy narrative that falsely asserts there is an active and covert effort to replace white populations in current white-majority countries, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

FOX 2 spent a few minutes on Schriver's doorstep to get some answers, but to no avail.

"When elected representatives like Rep. Schriver promote this kind of racist rhetoric, he really jeopardizes the safety of people of color all across the state," said Democratic state Rep. Jason Hoskins.

Hoskins works with Schriver in the House, which is already in an even split of Republicans and Democrats.

FOX 2: "Do you think he should resign?"

Hoskins: "I don’t know how I can work with him."

Schriver took to X to make several questionable posts this week, some directed towards Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit).

"Speaker Joe Tate must remember the warm meeting we had at a restaurant in his district before Easter last year. Remember, my name is "Schriver" not "Shriver." Forgiven! No racism from him (hopefully) Never racism from me (certainly)," one post read.

Tate responded with a statement on Thursday, saying, in part, "Representative Schriver has deeply and personally offended the Michigan House of Representatives."

Schriver often posts about his Christian beliefs on social media.

But on Wednesday, he wrote "I do not believe God is a racist, but He does love the races! In Christ, there is neither Jew nor Gentile. We are all invited to be brothers and sisters IN HIM! AMEN!"

Schriver also wrote "All Lives Matter."

"Perhaps most disturbing is that his post uplifts a dangerous and tortured narrative that fosters violence and instability. His callous and reckless act is not within the spirit of what Michigan is, and it contributes to a hostile environment," Tate continued in his statement. "His actions are a stark reminder of the importance of commemorating Black History Month to ensure we are true students of history and the racist laws and practices once in place in this country that we must continually guard against in order to ensure a bright future for generations."

None of Schriver's posts have been taken down as of Thursday night.