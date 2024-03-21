Michigan reports sharp drop in illegal shipments of wine - Here's why it matters

Michigan saw a sharp drop in wine illegally shipped into the state during the first quarter of this year compared to the same time in 2023.

According to the Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association (MB&WWA), 84,381 bottles of wine were illegally shipped into the state from January to March. That's a 21% decrease from last year's amount of 107,000 bottles.

Spencer Nevins, the president of the MB&WWA, said this is a good thing because illegal shipments of alcohol take away tax revenue from the state.

"These bad actors who knowingly violate state law put Michigan consumers and local retailers at risk and create a massive loss of tax revenue for schools, communities, emergency services, and more," Nevins said. "We commend Attorney General Nessel and Chair Beltzer for their leadership and continued commitment to holding these unscrupulous actors accountable, protecting local retailers and preserving precious tax revenue for our state."

Nessel's office and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission have been working to stop illegal shipments of alcohol into the state by increasing enforcement and cracking down on violators.

"While there is still work to be done, we’re making significant progress for Michigan consumers, businesses, and taxpayers," Nevins said. "We urge Attorney General Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to maintain their consistent attention to bad actors until illegal alcohol shipments into our state cease altogether."