Are Kristina Karamo's days as leader of the Michigan Republican Party numbered?

If GOP District Chairs that meet this weekend have anything to say about it, she could be ousted as chair by a vote expected during a meeting this Saturday. Karamo claims the 13 people meeting in Commerce Township are doing so without following the party's bylaws.

During a fiery 20 seconds on Let It Rip Thursday, she called a statement from FOX 2's Charlie Langton that they're "probably going to vote you out" false.

She also sparred with Rocky Raczkowski, the former chair of the Oakland County Republican Party, pushing back on statements that her leadership was failing the party.

"What have we done the past three years: we lost the governorship in 2018, the presidency in 2020, and again in 2022," she said. "I’ve seen the failures firsthand of the status quo. I am not interested in appeasing the grateful proud republicans. We are moving the party forward."

According to Dave Dulio, a political science professor at Oakland University, there are bigger stakes at hand than just the party apparatus and leadership.

"Without money, they don’t have a seat at the table," he said. "Because money buys electioneering. Money buys television ads. Money buys direct mail pieces. It buys survey research. It buys phone calls. All of those that go to help candidates get elected."

There have been many controversies that have brewed within the party in the past year. From physical fights to financial problems, the drama from 2023 could impact the party's ability to run elections in 2024.

It may not have an influence over the presidential election, but local and state candidates rely on funding from their party. Without structure, they may not be able to campaign as effectively.

"Voters don’t give a rip about the inside baseball of what’s happening with the state Republican Party or what’s happening to the Republican Party nationally even," said Dulio. "They care about a candidate who gives them a reason to vote for them."