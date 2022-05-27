article

One guarantee from the upcoming holiday is the traffic. There's going to be a lot of drivers on the road during Memorial Day weekend.

Apart from history, surveys are also indicating that millions of Americans will travel over the next few days: about 153 million to be exact.

Michigan residents can bet some of that travel will be up north. And that means headaches at the Mackinac Bridge. According to the staff, with peak travel times being 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., it will be worth planning around the surges in travel.

There are other ways to smooth the process along as well: Primarily with the MacPass.

A bit like using the fastpass lane, users of the MacPass will be able to speedily move over the bridge. It comes with a windshield-mounted sticker that replaced the old MacPass card at the end of 2019.

How it works is drivers will need to place the sticker on their windshield, where it will be automatically scanned when a driver reaches a toll booth.

Opening an account costs $80 and $1 for the sticker.

Learn more here.