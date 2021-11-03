Michigan restaurants offering free food on Veterans Day 2021

article

Restaurants, coffee shops, and even a gas station are offering free food and drinks to veterans and active duty military members this Veterans Day.

Check out where to get free entrees, appetizers, and more on Nov. 11, 2021. Proof of service is required to get the deals.

Applebee's – Free meal when dining in

BJ’s Restaurants – Free entree and drink

Bob Evans – Free meal from special menu

Buffalo Wild Wings – Free order of boneless wings and side of fries

California Pizza Kitchen – Free entree and beverage

Champps Kitchen + Bar – Free meal

Chili's – Free meal from special menu

Denny's – Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon

Dunkin Donuts – Free doughnut

Famous Dave's – Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – Voucher for free Freddy's Original Double combo meal that can be used until Nov. 30

Golden Corral – Free meal from 5 p.m. until close

Hooters – Free entree from special menu

IHOP – Free Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes

Joe's Crab Shack – Free meal

Little Caesar's – Free four-slice deep-dish pizza and drink from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan's Roadhouse – Free American Roadhouse Meal from 3-6 p.m.

Longhorn Steakhouse – 10% off meal and free appetizer

Mechie's – Free 6-ounces of frozen yogurt

Mission BBQ – Free sandwich

Olive Garden – Free meal from special menu and unlimited soup or salad and garlic breadsticks

Outback Steakhouse – Free Bloomin' Onion and drink from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Pilot Flying J – Free meal through app

Red Lobster – Free appetizer or dessert from special menu

Smoothing King – Free 20-ounce smoothie

Starbucks – Free 12-ounce brewed hot coffee

Texas Roadhouse – Dinner vouchers will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Use them by May 30, 2022

Wendy's – Free breakfast combo from 6:30-10:30 a.m.

White Castle – Free combo meal or breakfast combo