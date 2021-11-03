Michigan restaurants offering free food on Veterans Day 2021
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Restaurants, coffee shops, and even a gas station are offering free food and drinks to veterans and active duty military members this Veterans Day.
Check out where to get free entrees, appetizers, and more on Nov. 11, 2021. Proof of service is required to get the deals.
Applebee's – Free meal when dining in
BJ’s Restaurants – Free entree and drink
Bob Evans – Free meal from special menu
Buffalo Wild Wings – Free order of boneless wings and side of fries
California Pizza Kitchen – Free entree and beverage
Champps Kitchen + Bar – Free meal
Chili's – Free meal from special menu
Denny's – Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon
Dunkin Donuts – Free doughnut
Famous Dave's – Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – Voucher for free Freddy's Original Double combo meal that can be used until Nov. 30
Golden Corral – Free meal from 5 p.m. until close
Hooters – Free entree from special menu
IHOP – Free Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes
Joe's Crab Shack – Free meal
Little Caesar's – Free four-slice deep-dish pizza and drink from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Logan's Roadhouse – Free American Roadhouse Meal from 3-6 p.m.
Longhorn Steakhouse – 10% off meal and free appetizer
Mechie's – Free 6-ounces of frozen yogurt
Mission BBQ – Free sandwich
Olive Garden – Free meal from special menu and unlimited soup or salad and garlic breadsticks
Outback Steakhouse – Free Bloomin' Onion and drink from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Pilot Flying J – Free meal through app
Red Lobster – Free appetizer or dessert from special menu
Smoothing King – Free 20-ounce smoothie
Starbucks – Free 12-ounce brewed hot coffee
Texas Roadhouse – Dinner vouchers will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Use them by May 30, 2022
Wendy's – Free breakfast combo from 6:30-10:30 a.m.
White Castle – Free combo meal or breakfast combo