Michigan roadside parks open for the season next week

Michigan road trips are about to get a bit more fun – many roadside parks open for the season next week.

There are 85 of these parks maintained by the Michigan Department of Transportation located around both the Upper and Lower Peninsula. They offer a place to stop and enjoy nature while taking road trips in Michigan. Some parks overlook water, while others include trails and boardwalks through the trees.

Most parks open April 29, while a handful will be closed until later this year due to construction and maintenance:

Arenac County

Omer Roadside Park on US-23

Calhoun County

Burlington Roadside Park on M-60

Huron County

Jenks Roadside Park on M-25

Newaygo County

High Rollway Roadside Park on M-82

White River Roadside Park on M-20

Osceola County

Tustin Scenic Overlook on US-131

Sanilac County

Lake Huron Roadside Park on M-25 (north section will be open, south section closed)

Schoolcraft County

Thompson Roadside Park on US-2

Though the parks are reopening, drinking water will not be turned on until late May.

See a map of all roadside parks and their status here.