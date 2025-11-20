The Brief Twenty-three Detroit schools were among those released from state oversight. The Michigan Department of Education released the state's school index report, showing 68 schools no longer needed state support.



More than 60 Michigan schools will be released from state oversight after meeting graduation and performance-based benchmarks set by the education department.

Included in the list of 68 schools that no longer need help from the state are 24 Detroit schools, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Education.

Big picture view:

Schools in Detroit, Warren, Melvindale, Oak Park, Highland Park, and Madison Heights make up just some of the Southeast Michigan school districts no longer in need of oversight and support from the state.

The release from state monitoring includes 23 schools under the Detroit Public Schools Community District. Another six Detroit schools will also no longer be identified for specialized targeted support.

In total, there are 68 schools that will be released from oversight. There are still 113 schools that will fall under the umbrella for Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI).

Michigan Oversight Eligibility

Schools are identified as needing Comprehensive Support and Improvement when they meet one of the following criteria:

The school is in the bottom 5% of schools in Michigan

Is a high school with a four-year graduation rate of 67% or less

The school was in a CSI cohort but did not meet CSI exit criteria

The school was in an ATS cohort but did not meet ATS exit criteria and so supports are elevated to CSI

There is another category for state support called Targeted Support and Improvement. The eligibility criteria for that program includes:

Schools having at least one student group (such as a racial group, economically disadvantaged students, or students with disabilities) performing in the bottom 25% of each of the school’s components on the Michigan School Index.

Identified annually

The backstory:

Schools are determined to need state support through the Michigan School Index, which is a requirement from the federal government that states maintain some sort of school accountability system.

The program is used to identify schools that are in need of additional support to help students perform better. Academic outcomes, attendance, and graduation rates are some of the parameters the state measures for signs of improvement.

Schools may leave the state program if they no longer meet the criteria that made them eligible in the first place, like math and English proficiency over two years.

Related article

Catching up:

According to the 2023-24 results, there were slight gains among Michigan's schools.

Of the 3,324 public schools in Michigan, 113 were identified for state support - about 3.4% of all schools in the state. That includes 57 districts entering partnership agreements with MDE, which means they will get specialized support.

"I am very pleased to see that 68 schools—including 33 out of 98 schools that were in partnership agreements with MDE—no longer require additional supports from the department because of the hard work by local district and intermediate school district staff, children, parents, community members and MDE employees," said Interim State Superintendent Dr. Sue C. Carnell.

Schools no longer under oversight

There are 68 schools that will no longer use the CSI program for state help:

Academy for Business and Technology High School, Melvindale

Academy of Warren

Barack Obama Leadership Academy, Detroit

Beecher High School (Beecher Community School District)

Fair Plain East Elementary School (Benton Harbor Area Schools)

Buchanan Virtual Academy (Buchanan Community Schools)

Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Detroit Leadership Academy K-8 (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Ann Arbor Trail Magnet School (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Blackwell Institute (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Bunche Preparatory Academy (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Burns Elementary-Middle School (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Carver STEM Academy (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Central High School (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Cooke STEM Academy (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Davis Aerospace Technical High School at Golightly (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Frederick Douglass Academy for Young Men (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Garvey Academy (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Henderson Academy (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

J.E. Clark Preparatory Academy (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Marquette Elementary-Middle School (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Noble Elementary-Middle School (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Nolan Elementary-Middle School (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Palmer Park Preparatory Academy (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Priest Elementary-Middle School (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Pulaski Elementary-Middle School (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Wayne Elementary School (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Oak Park Service Learning Academy

Pleasantview Elementary School (East Pointe Community Schools)

FlexTech High School, Brighton

Eisenhower School (Flint Community Schools)

George Washington Carver Elementary School, Highland Park

Ottawa Hills High School (Grand Rapids Public Schools)

Dickinson West Elementary School (Hamtramck Public Schools)

International Academy of Flint

John R. Lewis Elementary School (Jackson Public Schools)

Joy Preparatory Academy, Detroit

Washington Writers’ Academy (Kalamazoo Public Schools)

KEYS Grace Academy, Madison Heights

Gardner International Magnet School (Lansing School District)

Lyons School (Lansing School District)

Mt. Hope School (Lansing School District)

Wexford Montessori Academy (Lansing School District)

Mildred C. Wells Academy, Benton Harbor

Multicultural Academy, Ann Arbor

Oakland FlexTech High School, Farmington Hills

Woodrow Wilson Elementary School (Port Huron Area School District)

Saginaw Preparatory Academy

Arthur Eddy Academy (Saginaw Public Schools)

Jessie Loomis School (Saginaw Public Schools)

Westfield Preparatory High School, Redford

There are also schools that will exit additional targeted support:

Burton Glen Charter Academy

Bow Elementary-Middle School (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Detroit International Academy for Young Women (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Munger Elementary-Middle School (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Spain Elementary-Middle School (Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Dove Academy of Detroit

Hamilton Virtual School (Hamilton Community Schools)

Tyrone Elementary School (Harper Woods School District)

Holt Junior High School (Holt Public Schools)

Michigan Collegiate Middle/High School, Roseville

New Paradigm College Prep, Detroit

Parchment Middle School (Parchment School District)

Beech Elementary School (Redford Union Schools)

Grogan Elementary School (Southgate Community Schools)

Clarence Randall Elementary School (Taylor School District)