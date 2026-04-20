Michigan Science Center hosting 21+ Aurora Space Party
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DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Science Center plans to host several 21 and older after-dark events, starting with an Aurora Space Party on Friday.
The After Dark series will include hands-on activities, live programs, and more after the Detroit museum closes for the night.
Friday's event is slated to feature an Aurora Borealis show in the new Penske Planetarium, a presentation by Michigan Aurora Chasers founder Melissa F. Kaelin, and the chance to explore the rest of the museum.
Tickets are $35 for members, $45 for non-members, and $30 for designated drivers. Non-DD tickets include an alcoholic drink, with more cocktails available for purchase.
Mi-Sci After Dark
6-9:30 p.m. at 5020 John R in Detroit
Other After Dark events are planned for July 24 and Oct. 23.