Michigan Science Center hosting adult-only night featuring speakers, demonstrations, drinks, and more

Explore the Michigan Science Center after dark with your drink of choice during an adult-only night next month.

The World Space Party themed event on April 15 will feature Mi-Sci’s staff astronomer, along with NASA/JPL Volunteer Solar System Ambassador Paulette Epstein, who will present about the James Webb Space Telescope and its research.

There will also be music, a laser light show, and a bar cart during the event, which is from 6-11 p.m. at the museum at 5020 John R in Detroit. Entry includes one free alcoholic beverage. Guests must be 21 or older.

Tickets are $35 for museum members and $48 for nonmembers. Buy tickets.

After-hours events are also scheduled for Aug. 11 and Oct. 13.