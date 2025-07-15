Michigan Science Center offering free admission this weekend during Concert of Colors

article

The Brief The Michigan Science Center will be free on Friday and Saturday during the Concert of Colors. Mi-Sci will host activities that combine music and science. Reserving a spot in advance is recommended.



Experience Detroit's Michigan Science Center on Friday and Saturday during the Concert of Colors.

The free Concerts of Colors event takes place at multiple locations around the city. At Mi-Sci, music meets science with hands-on activities, colorful demos, dance lessons, and more.

Though there are many free activities, and entry to the museum is free, $6 tickets will still be needed for the IMAX theater and Planetarium.

It's also recommended that you reserve a free entry ticket to Mi-Sci ahead of the event. Get tickets here.

Learn more about the Concert of Colors here.