Expand / Collapse search

Michigan Science Center offering free admission this weekend during Concert of Colors

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  July 15, 2025 9:54am EDT
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit
article

The Brief

    • The Michigan Science Center will be free on Friday and Saturday during the Concert of Colors.
    • Mi-Sci will host activities that combine music and science.
    • Reserving a spot in advance is recommended. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Experience Detroit's Michigan Science Center on Friday and Saturday during the Concert of Colors.

The free Concerts of Colors event takes place at multiple locations around the city. At Mi-Sci, music meets science with hands-on activities, colorful demos, dance lessons, and more.

Though there are many free activities, and entry to the museum is free, $6 tickets will still be needed for the IMAX theater and Planetarium. 

It's also recommended that you reserve a free entry ticket to Mi-Sci ahead of the event. Get tickets here. 

Learn more about the Concert of Colors here.

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Things To DoDetroitInstastories