Michigan Science Center offering free admission this weekend during Concert of Colors
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Experience Detroit's Michigan Science Center on Friday and Saturday during the Concert of Colors.
The free Concerts of Colors event takes place at multiple locations around the city. At Mi-Sci, music meets science with hands-on activities, colorful demos, dance lessons, and more.
Though there are many free activities, and entry to the museum is free, $6 tickets will still be needed for the IMAX theater and Planetarium.
It's also recommended that you reserve a free entry ticket to Mi-Sci ahead of the event. Get tickets here.
Learn more about the Concert of Colors here.