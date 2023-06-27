Michigan Science Center's immersive Level Up game-themed exhibit reopens

Level Up, a Michigan Science Center exhibit centered around games and virtual reality, reopens Thursday.

The interactive and immersive experience combines gaming and learning with a focus on video games, board games, virtual reality, and arcade games.

Level Up was closed as it was being updated.

Some new experiences include:

Sphero Obstacle Course: Level up programming, computer science, and problem-solving skills by learning to code and drive Sphero BOLT Robots through an obstacle course designed using DUPLO blocks and baseplates. Build a course, test your code, then build again to add challenge to this activity.

60-Second STEM Skills Showdown: This educational and entertaining stage presentation uses the concept of a competitive game show to present a variety of exciting science topics, all containing elements that kids can safely try at home. Audience members are selected to compete against the clock in a series of challenges that can be solved using STEM skills and concepts. By gamifying the learning experience, practicing STEM skills outside the classroom has never been more fun.

LUMO Play Games: Players will use their body as the game controller in these motion interactive games. High-tech cameras track body movements and turn those movements into game actions that are displayed on massive projections on the floor and walls. Players looking for more challenge can also try the digital ball wall interactive to incorporate another physical element into digital gameplay.

Entry to Level Up is included with entry to Mi-Sci, which is at 5020 John R St. in Detroit