Michigan Secretary of State Benson honored with JFK Profile in Courage Award for election handling

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is receiving the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

She is among only five people, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to be awarded the honor, which is presented yearly to public servants fight for democracy without regard for the personal or professional consequences.

"I'm proud to stand with two Republicans and an international leader as well as a poll worker from Georgia in recognizing a time when we all have to stand up and go to the frontlines to protect democracy," she said.

Benson found herself on the frontlines of that fight as questions persisted over the accuracy and fairness of Michigan’s election results during the 2020 presidential election.

"The truth is on our side. In 2020 our election was the most safe, secure, highest turnout election in state’s history, and we successfully protected the results of that election," she said.

Benson said she was notified of the award during a phone call from Kennedy’s daughter.

"Ambassador Kennedy and her son Jack called and said they wanted to talk about ways they could be involved in democracy work, and I had a whole list," she said.

Benson will receive the award next month in Boston.

"It was great to have that validation at a time when much of my work is fighting misinformation," she said. "One of my priorities as we prepare for this November's election, as the state's chief election officer, is to continue to find ways to protect not just our voters and our democracy and our elections but also the people who run them."

Benson noted that her fight for democracy has been tough at times.

"There are very real security threats against me and my family. We always have that top of mind as well," she said.