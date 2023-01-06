Michigan sex offender caught with child porn 4 months after release from prison gets 10-year sentence

article

Four months after he got out of prison for possessing child porn, a Michigan man was again caught with it, authorities said.

Jacob Jeffrey Baron, 34, of Fort Gratiot, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, United States Attorney Dawn Ison said Friday.

Baron was released from prison in October 2021 and was under supervision after he was convicted of possessing child porn.

According to the Department of Justice, after his release, he admitted that he possessed and uploaded files of child pornography involving pre-pubescent children engaged in sex acts to Dropbox. That admission was part of a plea deal. Agents later found 191 child pornography images on Baron’s phone.

"Repeat offenders like Baron are a clear and present danger to our communities and our children," said HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie Salazar. "Our special agents and law enforcement partners will continue to investigate these despicable crimes and bring child predators to justice."