Michigan sheriff saved by neighbors after suffering 'significant injuries'

article

Neighbors performed live-saving measures on a Michigan sheriff who was injured at his Upper Peninsula home over the weekend.

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean remains in critical condition at a hospital in Marquette.

McLean's office says he suffered significant injuries during an accident Saturday night.

Neighbors helped him before an emergency crew arrived. No other details were released.

Advertisement

McLean was elected in 1996 and has been reelected every four years.