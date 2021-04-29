Michigan sheriff's deputy kills dog, armed man after being attacked

Michigan State Police are investigating after a Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a dog and a man Wednesday.

According to police, the deputy was dispatched to a home in the 6500 block of S. Edon in Reading after receiving a dog at large complaint.

Police said the deputy was attacked by the dog when he arrived around 7:45 p.m. The deputy shot and killed the dog. This made the homeowner, Oscar Herrea, mad, police said, and he confronted the deputy while armed with a knife.

The deputy shot the 32-year-old, killing him.

Police have not released the name of the deputy, but they said he has more than seven years of law enforcement experience.

He was treated at a hospital for dog bites.