Michigan small businesses benefit from overseas trade missions

The backbone of Michigan’s economy has and continues to be manufacturing, which is why two times a year the state sends 10 small businesses overseas only to return with new customers.

Big picture view:

It’s all thanks to Troy's Automation Alley and it has worked to the tune of $2.3 billion in new business.

This story starts in the middle with, well, the middle man.

"We want to see our children stay here like everybody," said Tom Kelly, the CEO of Automation Alley. "And we have to create vibrant communities. One of the backbones of Michigan is manufacturing."

Kelly leads the team at Automation Alley in Troy. Think of them as the bridge that brings Michigan manufacturers directly to the customers.

"There are 12,000 manufacturers in Michigan, we have 4,000 as members," he said.

He says they have a formula that is proven - and works.

"We take them to these foreign countries, we set up appointments with companies that want to buy their products, and we help them close the deals," he said. "Since we started, we have generated over $2.3 billion dollars for small manufacturers."

The two trips coming up with take ten of these small businesses to Querétaro, Mexico in February and Paris, France in June of next year.

"By the way, here’s the kicker, it's actually subsidized by the State of Michigan," Kelly said. "So we can cover up to half of your travel expenses on these trade missions because guess what? It’s a huge win for the State of Michigan if you become a net exporter of your product to other countries."

For those who may be thinking this is only a free trip - think again. Automation Alley has been putting on these trade missions for years.

"We have the relationships, we know who they should be meeting with, and people are people all over the world," Kelly said.

Those relationships usually lead to lasting relationships, he added.

Automation Alley is an non-profit funded through donor businesses who know the value of Michigan manufacturing.

While the trade missions are important, it’s not all the only thing that happens here.

"Trade missions are only twice a year," Kelly said. "We have programming all year long that helps you understand Artificial Intelligence, help you make a choice on what robot should I buy. What kind of systems do I need to consider, what are my peers doing in manufacturing that I can emulate and be successful like them.

"All of these things are available free of charge to all 12,000 manufactures in the State of Michigan."

If you’d like to find out how to sign up your business to take advantage of the trade missions or other programs, just visit automationalley.com