Michigan stabbing suspect asks family for shotgun after telling them about crime

A stabbing suspect told family members about the crime and requested a shotgun from them before eventually being caught Sunday, police said.

According to Michigan State Police, a 58-year-old Hillsdale resident was stabbed multiple times at a home in the 9000 block of Crampton Road in Ransom Township. The victim told police the suspect, a 36-year-old from Waldron, entered the home without permission and assaulted them.

Police said the suspect then went to a family member's home, told them about the shooting, and asked for a shotgun. When the family member refused to give the suspect a gun, the suspect left and was believed to be armed with a knife.

A police K-9 was used to search for the suspect. The suspect was eventually caught when they broke into a Cambria Township home later, police said.

The suspect has pending charges of assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.