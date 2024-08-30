Expand / Collapse search

Michigan State football defeats Florida Atlantic 16-10 in season opener

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  August 30, 2024 10:51pm EDT
Michigan State Spartans
FOX 2 Detroit

Michigan State football wins season opener over Florida Atlantic

MSU got the season started off on the right foot in East Lansing with new head coach Jonathan Smith Friday.

FOX 2 - Michigan State is 1-0 in the Jonathan Smith era, defeating Florida Atlantic Friday in the season opener.

The Spartans won 16-10 over FAU helped by a pair of late defensive stands to turn away the Owls in East Lansing.

MSU went up 16-3 at halftime, allowed a touchdown in the third, then held FAU scoreless in the fourth.

Runningback Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams rushed for 101 yards on 9 carries and a touchdown - including a 63-yard scoring burst in the second quarter.

Quarterback Aidan Chiles struggled but completed 10-24 passing with 114 yards and two interceptions. He added 28 yards on six carries and a touchdown run.

It was the defense that got the scoring started however, by a sack for a safety by defensive end D'Quan Douse.

The Spartans (1-0) play at Maryland Sept. 7 in their Big 10 opener. 
 

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 24: The Michigan State Spartans logo on a uniform displayed during the 2024 Big Ten Media Days on July 24, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)