Michigan State football defeats Florida Atlantic 16-10 in season opener

Michigan State is 1-0 in the Jonathan Smith era, defeating Florida Atlantic Friday in the season opener.

The Spartans won 16-10 over FAU helped by a pair of late defensive stands to turn away the Owls in East Lansing.

MSU went up 16-3 at halftime, allowed a touchdown in the third, then held FAU scoreless in the fourth.

Runningback Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams rushed for 101 yards on 9 carries and a touchdown - including a 63-yard scoring burst in the second quarter.

Quarterback Aidan Chiles struggled but completed 10-24 passing with 114 yards and two interceptions. He added 28 yards on six carries and a touchdown run.

It was the defense that got the scoring started however, by a sack for a safety by defensive end D'Quan Douse.

The Spartans (1-0) play at Maryland Sept. 7 in their Big 10 opener.

