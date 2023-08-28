Michigan State Fair guide: What to expect this Labor Day weekend

The 2023 Michigan State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Labor Day at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

The event includes animal shows, a circus, carnival rides, and more.

When is the Michigan State Fair?

Fair hours:

Thursday, Aug. 31 and Friday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Agriculture, livestock and indoor vendor booths hours:

Thursday, Aug. 31 and Friday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Vendor hall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Entertainment pavilion:

Thursday, Aug. 31 from 12-9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1 from 12-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3 from 12-9 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4 from 12-7 p.m.

Shrine Circus performance daily times:

12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

On Monday, the final performance is at 5 p.m.

Things to do

There is a midway, circus tent with shows, live music, dog shows, food, beer tent, a 5K, a homebrew contest, and more.

Check out a daily schedule of events here.

Michigan State Fair tickets

Tickets start at $10, which includes admission to just the fair.

Ultimate admission tickets include fair entry, unlimited carnival rides, and circus performances for $42. Right now, you can use the code EARLY2023 to get $5 off these tickets. (This is a limited-time deal valid until Aug. 30).

There are also craft beer sample tickets available for Friday Night Flights. These tickets also include fair entry.

Admission is free Thursday for military members, Boy Scouts, 4-H members, and people 62 and older.

Parking is free every day.

Buy tickets here.