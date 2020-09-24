Michigan state officials say Russians have tried to hack election system, say Trump should abide by results

The state of Michigan says Russians have tried to hack the state election system and both the Secretary of State and Attorney General's office are working together to stop that and insure election results.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are on a joint mission to make sure Michigan's upcoming election is on the up-and-up.

Nessel said she was terrified when President Donald Trump didn't answer the question about abiding by election results.

"Unmitigated horror. I don't know how else to describe it. To have the President of the United States talk about upending our democracy by refusing to abide by the results of the election," Nessel said.

Benson elaborated that any belief that the results are slanted against him are is wrong and his comments, or lack of response, are aimed at suppressing the vote.

"He doesn't have a point and in fact it is baseless," she said. "To hear words like ballots are out of control is simply not true. It's an attempt to undermine the faith in the security of the process and its false and aimed at suppressing votes."

Meanwhile, Nessel disclosed for the first time that her team is considering every possible move the President and others might make to keep him in office.

She said they've already had one attempted hack into the state's system by Russia.

"We have been targeted but they've been unsuccessful in infiltrating our system," she said. "We are in constant contact with the FBI, homeland security and others and we are certainly aware that the U.S. Senate report indicates there has been potential interference in our system nationally."

