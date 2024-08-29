Michigan state park camping: Some sites still available for Labor Day weekend

article

Decide last minute that you want to go camping this Labor Day weekend? There's still some state park campsites available, but you will want to move quickly to book them.

As of 12:45 p.m. Thursday, some sites are still available in both the Upper and Lower Peninsula, though the campgrounds with openings keep changing as people make their holiday reservations. Getting a spot may require changing the dates you plan to camp. For instance, starting your trip on Saturday rather than Friday yields more availability.

Looking for a specific campground? The Michigan Department of Natural Resources website has an alert option that will email you if a site opens up.

Michigan has more than 13,750 state park campsites and 250 cabins, yurts, lodges, and other lodging options. State park campgrounds can be booked up to six months in advance, and they often fill quickly, especially on holidays.