Michigan state parks need 400 summer workers; DNR ups starting pay to $15

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources raised seasonal pay to $15 an hour in an attempt to fill 400 state park vacancies.

According to the DNR, starting pay ranged from $10.20 to $12, depending on the region of the state and experience. The raise is possible by re-prioritizing some state park funding.

The new rate is effective May 29, and is available to all new seasonal park worker hires, as well as those previously hired for this summer season.

"We decided we needed to raise our hourly rate in order to stay competitive with other job opportunities for teens, young adults and retirees," said DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson. "Our seasonal summer workers are key to helping us provide great recreation experiences for every visitor. We think this rate increase will help, but we also want to remind people that we offer a positive work atmosphere and opportunities to explore a career in parks and recreation and natural resources management."

Workers are needed to answer visitor questions, register campers, clean park buildings, mow grass, maintain trails, and more.

