Michigan State Police find stolen license plates, stun guns, meth after busting catalytic converter thieves

Two Lansing men after in custody after they were caught cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle Sunday.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to a home in Eaton County's Windsor Township at 5:20 a.m. after a vehicle owner saw the men stealing his catalytic converter and confronted them.

When confronted, the men fled.

While headed to the 911 caller's home, police saw the suspect vehicle and stopped it. During the traffic stop, police found the stolen catalytic converter, multiple stolen license plates, tools used during the crime, a police scanner monitoring local police radio channels, a stun gun, and small amount of methamphetamine, police said.

The men, who are 18 and 37, are facing numerous charges, police said.