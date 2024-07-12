Michigan State Police are investigating more than a dozen instances of transformers being shot over the past year.

At least 14 different transformers owned by the Electric Co-op have been shot across Eaton, Clinton, and Ionia counties in mid-Michigan.

According to state police, the incidents have led to $250,000 in damage and electric outages for customers of the utility service.

In an update posted on the social media platform X, the department's second district said the majority of the incidents had happened during overnight hours.

They include damage to transformers, regulators, and other electric system equipment.

The utility that has suffered property damage is offering a $9,999 reward to anyone who offers information that leads to the arrest of the suspect behind the shootings.

Anyone with information should report it to Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.